Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $106,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. 10,956,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,957,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.