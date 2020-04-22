Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 205,700 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Centene worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. 4,114,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

