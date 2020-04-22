Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 3,100 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $42,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.15. 1,498,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.