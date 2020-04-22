Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. 2,311,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,928. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

