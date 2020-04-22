Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $39,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

