Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 3,091,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

