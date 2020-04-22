Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $55.87 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

