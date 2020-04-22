Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $64.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.02. 3,645,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,728. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

