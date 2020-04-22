Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 2,323,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

