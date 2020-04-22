Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $50,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,117,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

