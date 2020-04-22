Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $50,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

