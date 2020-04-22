Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 5,315 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,499 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

