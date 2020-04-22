Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 8,783,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

