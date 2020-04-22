Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.