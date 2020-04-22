Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. 1,004,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

