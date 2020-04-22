Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 1,423,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.