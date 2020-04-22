Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 9,031,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,766,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.