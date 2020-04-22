Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. 9,624,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

