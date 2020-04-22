Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Nike makes up 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NKE traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

