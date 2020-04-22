Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Raised by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,168 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.20% of Rayonier worth $36,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 422,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,013. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

