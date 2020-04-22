Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 659.91 ($8.68).

RDW traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 386.60 ($5.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,634,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 650.47. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

