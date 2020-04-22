Regions Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
RF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 11,046,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
