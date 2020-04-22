Regions Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 11,046,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.