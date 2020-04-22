Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 4,112 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

