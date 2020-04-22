RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RF Industries an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

RFIL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,923. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.75. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

