Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.78. Rifco shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.82, a quick ratio of 21.63 and a current ratio of 21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of 780.00.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

