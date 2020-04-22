Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.78. Rifco shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.82, a quick ratio of 21.63 and a current ratio of 21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of 780.00.

Get Rifco alerts:

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.