RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,946,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

RLI stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 228,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,517. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

