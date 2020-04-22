RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,900. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

