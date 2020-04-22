RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 287,250 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,250 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 451,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

