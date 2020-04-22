RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. 525,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.