RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 622,240 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 622,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 5,128,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,205. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

