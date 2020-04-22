RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 237,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

