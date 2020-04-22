RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,299,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,452,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.