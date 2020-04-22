RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. 2,503,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

