RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 45,735 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 579.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,021,514 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 4,595,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,485. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

