RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aptiv by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.59.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

