RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,442,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,361,912. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.