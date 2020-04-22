RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

ETN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 2,636,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

