RNC Capital Management LLC Has $21.56 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,463 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 2,801,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

