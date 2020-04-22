RNC Capital Management LLC Has $22.31 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,372 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Genuine Parts worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,747,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,652,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 712,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

