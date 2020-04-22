RNC Capital Management LLC Has $30.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.