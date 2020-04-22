RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. 3,642,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,374. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

