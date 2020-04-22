RNC Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. 21,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

