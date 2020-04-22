RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after acquiring an additional 331,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after acquiring an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,235,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

