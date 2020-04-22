RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 111,059 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

