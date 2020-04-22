RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $46.87 on Wednesday, reaching $1,263.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

