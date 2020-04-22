RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,370. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.