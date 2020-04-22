RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

EFV traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,668 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

