RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. 57,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.