RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 4,092,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,703. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

