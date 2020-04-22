RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

BA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.97. 22,567,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,536,660. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

